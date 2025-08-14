Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Martha Jones Eberle's avatar
Martha Jones Eberle
Aug 15

Thank you, Qasim for sharing your personal story with us, and also for explaining the true meaning of the word "Jihad," which most Westerners equate more with revenge, as it is reported in the news. Thank you. Your parents taught you well, to be compassionate and forgiving to all people.

debra's avatar
debra
Aug 15

I used to teach at Purdue. I designed my entire second semester freshman composition class (Research) around marginalization. On day one, as I explained the syllabus and group work, someone asked me, "What is marginalization?" I said, "Let's see what the scholars have to say, and I took them to Ithaca College's website, where there was a great definition: treatment of a person, group, or concept as insignificant or peripheral. We then spent about five minutes listing marginalized people and came up with 27 groups (and that didn't begin to explore the secondary marginalization within the marginalized group (the idea that your sect of Islam was tossed in Pakistan--among Muslims--blows my mind).

Needless to say, my studetns learned a lot in that class. They got into groups and did research on their choice for five weeks, then presented their findings to the class. For the next five weeks, they had to partake in a community outreach and work with their group (homeless, inmate, foster children, people with disabilities, elderly, etc. were some of the groups) and create the primary portion of their research. In the last third of the class, they complied all of their work into one term paper and completed it with a class presentation to educate their peers about a different marginalized community.

As things have changed over the last ten years since I lost my position (another story), I wonder if any of my students say, "Yeah, I learned all about marginalization in Deb's class, and now I'm watching it in real time!"

