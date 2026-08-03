Hope is not a strategy. Organization is. This is one reason why you’ve seen me work with amazing leader to launch the 1000 Miles to Memphis voting rights march.

On August 4, we are on the cusp of electing paradigm shifting leaders in multiple Democratic primary elections—all because we organized effectively. But before I get into the organizational work we’ve done to elect these amazing leaders named below, I need everyone to do one very important thing:

Sign up for Sway

Sway is a new (free) app designed to help us build collective voter influence at a scale politicians cannot ignore. Sway helps us elect public servants who actually care about working people. Let’s Address This.

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The Candidates to Vote For

Virginia:

Congressional District 1: Salaam Bhatti

Congressional District 8: Mo Seifeldein

Michigan:

Michigan Senate: Dr. Abdul El Sayed

Congressional District 7: Aisha Farooqi

Congressional District 11: William Lawrence

Congressional District 12: Donovan McKinney

Congressional District 13: Rashida Tlaib

Michigan Attorney General: Eli Savit

Missouri

Congressional District 1: Cori Bush

Why The Above Candidates?

Each of these candidates are 100% people funded, demand universal healthcare as a human rights, demand economic justice through a living wage, and are unapologetic about ending the genocide in Gaza, getting corporate money out of politics, banning congressional stock trading, and taking meaningful action to stop the existential threat of climate change. In short, each of these candidates care about working people and are not afraid to fight for us. This is why we must organize and elect them.

And Sway helps us do that most effectively.

Join Sway

What Sway Does—Simply and Powerfully

This is not a sales pitch to buy Sway. Sway is free. No donations required. No paywalls. No gatekeepers. Just action.

Here’s why Sway is so special and effective.

Sway allows voters to organize around clear policy demands and translate that organization directly into electoral consequences.

Here’s how it works.

Voters join a group—like Qasim Rashid’s voting group—and receive a local voter guide showing which candidates have pledged to fight for working people.

Candidates can publicly pledge their support and, in return, see real-time evidence of how many voters are organizing to support—or oppose—them.

This flips the traditional power dynamic. Instead of politicians making vague promises and disappearing, voters make their expectations explicit and visible. Elected officials can see, in real time, how many people are prepared to organize against them if they choose corporate donors over their constituents.

If they choose the will of voters, voters reward them with their vote. If they choose the demands of corporations, voters organize to remove them from office and replace them with someone who actually cares about people, not profits.

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No Data Harvesting. No Fundraising. No Spam.

Protecting our privacy and PII (Personally Identifiable Information) is a non-negotiable for Sway. Accordingly, after verifying your PII to check against the voter database, Sway does not store sensitive personal information like your full name, street address, or date of birth. The goal is not surveillance or fundraising; it is coordination. This takeaway should be simple and reassuring: Sway keeps data minimal, avoids sensitive PII, and exists solely to help voters organize more effectively and confidently.

The Right Way to Use Sway

Sway works best when used collectively, not passively. Signing up is the first step, but the real impact comes from sharing. Once you join a voting group (in this case my voting group), step two is critical: share that information with your community.

Text it to friends and family. Post it in group chats. Bring it to marches, meetings, and organizing spaces. This is why we are seeking 1 million Swayers right now.

This is collective action without financial barriers. The only limit to the scale of our success is us!

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What I’m Asking You to Do

So if you follow my work, join my ballot initiative on Sway. Here’s what that involves:

Sign up for Sway. Share the link for Sway: https://www.sway.co/g/4ug5naoy?ref=76ia8ofh Post the link across your socials. Sign up neighbors to Sway at protests, meetings, and conversations.

We are on the ground floor with less than 1000 voters who have signed up for my Sway ballot initiative. Help us build a coalition and grow. This is how we defeat corporate money—not by matching it dollar for dollar, but by out-organizing it person to person. Organized people beat organized money. The will of the people is already there. Now we have the tool to make that will impossible to ignore. Let’s get to work.

Join Sway

By popular demand, you can now make a one-time contribution to support our human rights platform at any amount that fits your budget.

Make a one-time contribution