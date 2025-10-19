Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Sharon
31m

I was early to the Chicago Protest. There was not an inch of space on the trains coming from Howard Street. They added additional trains for those stranded at the stations. By noon, Grant Park was completely filled. I had to leave at 1:15 because I'm old and couldn't stand any longer. As I walked back because no cabs were available, this time towards Union Station, crowds filled Adams and other streets for a mile west. I can't even imagine how people got there or where they parked, It was an absolutely incredible sight. There were hundreds of thousands of people, but I doubt the press will report it that way. And now, what are we doing going forward, because, knowing Trump (and let's not forget it's not just him, but it's the technocrats, Thiel, Musk, and others, and all the members of Project 2025 whose only goals are to dismantle this country). So, these protest and actions must continue on a daily basis. There's no turning back and everyone who cares about our survival as a nation must do their part, whether something small or large.

Jude Johnson
42m

Carlisle, PA has a warm spot in my heart after having attended Dickinson College in the 70s. So very glad to see it is still that blue dot...

Here in Tucson AZ, we had FOUR rallies across the city. Downtown, Adelina Grijalva marched with her constituents to demand she be seated. My sign on the NW side read "Adelina WON: Seat Her NOW" and "Country over Cult". We had maybe five thumbs-down drivers pass by; unlike June, there were none of the idiot-flag pickup trucks. Our rally ran four hours and there were dancing inflatable axolotls (Mexican amphibians, look them up they are super cute), cats, unicorns, frogs, dinosaurs, and chickens. Salsa music and protest songs kept it lively. We handed out No Kings beaded bracelets and "Chinga La Migra" pins. Everyone was calm, peaceful and joyous. NO KINGS!

