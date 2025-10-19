Across the nation, the people rose up for justice on No Kings Day.

From the coastlines of California to the City of Brotherly Love, from rural red South Carolina to the military occupied streets of Washington D.C., early reports indicate at least 7 million Americans joined forces this weekend to peacefully protest the injustices we see before us. We stood up not just for ourselves, but for our collective right to live in a democracy—free from fascism, intimidation, and authoritarianism.

These were the No Kings protests. I attended the No Kings protests in my city of Chicago, and it was an experience to remember. And before I dive in, I want to take a moment to honor the memory of Minnesota Democratic State Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, and her husband Mark Hortman. On June 14, the day of the previous No Kings protest, a right wing zealot named Vance Boelter brutally murdered both Melissa and Mark Hortman. I confess, I was deeply concerned that another right wing fascist may attempt to engage in more political violence today. Fortunately, it appears we were spared. This speaks to how critical it is we remain united against political violence, and why today’s national display of peace against fascism is so inspiring and truly powerful. Let’s Address This.

Some of the most impactful signs I saw at the No Kings protest in Chicago, IL. Photo Credit: Qasim Rashid

I launched Let’s Address This with the goal of elevating stories the corporate press ignores. On October 18, I asked folks across the country to share their experiences, images, and truths from the No Kings rallies. What came back was overwhelming: a reminder that we are not alone, and that courage multiplies in community. I wish I could share the hundreds of responses I received. Here’s an inspiring cross section of how our fellow Americans rose up.

Washington D.C.: Ryan wrote to me from our nation’s capitol with a note that said, “No Kings! Because due process matters!” The sign he held is a truth to which millions of Americans will readily admit.

Virginia: In nearby Williamsburg, VA, Mary wrote that some 4,000 people attended the No Kings protest. She added an emphatic message leaning into her service to this country as a Veteran:

Inspiration: I did not spend 32 years in my military uniform defending and protecting the Constitution so Trump and his MAGA cult can Cherry pick, ignore, and stomp on it. I want “ Liberty and Justice for all” in the Pledge of Allegiance to still mean what it says. We do not pledge to a President or King… and sick of watching due process being ignored, or tweaked to suit his narrative.

Philadelphia, PA: George wrote from the City of Brotherly Love with the below image, looking west on Market Street towards City Hall, where the march started.

Centre County, PA: Staying in Pennsylvania, James sent the below photo with a powerful message of how his family suffered under fascism in the 20th century, and why it is so important for him to stand up to fascism unapologetically today. James wrote:

By far the biggest protest in Centre County PA, at least that I’ve seen in 20 years. Thousands. My grandmother’s entire extended family were murdered in Nazi death camps. I’m here to stand up to fascism. I’m here to stand up to violent racism. We’re all here to fight for legitimate institutions and the rule of law. And we’re here to build a faculty union! PSFA are Penn State faculty, organizing with SEIU 668.

Carlisle, PA: Staying in Pennsylvania for just one more message I couldn’t help but share, is a beautiful note from Oliver, who wrote:

The protest on the main square in Carlisle, PA was well attended. Carlisle Borough is a blue dot in a red region of a purple state. I would guesstimate 1,250 people were there, a good bit more than in June (the weather was perfect both times). There was no perceptible counterprotest, and the response from the drivers-by was loudly encouraging. The crowd was relatively diverse, with a strong participation from seniors, parents and young children. Far more young women could be seen than young men, as before. The young men issue is one that needs to be addressed. I attended - as I always do - because I am a first-generation immigrant (from France) who benefitted from the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, after 6 years undocumented. The irony isn’t lost on me that by the time I finally became a citizen, the Republican attitude towards immigration had started its slow but complete reversal. Keep writing, my brother. Your indefatigable work makes a great difference.

While Oliver is now a citizen, he spent six years as an undocumented neighbor. But he was able to succeed because he was afforded the dignity all people deserve as he navigated through our complex immigration system. To see him now march for justice for new immigrants is the type of integrity and courage we need to see more of to truly succeed in our fight against fascism.

Nevada: Next we head west to Henderson, Nevada, where Anita wrote me a heartwarming note. She shared:

This is Anita from Henderson, Nevada. I went to the protest because I felt an overwhelming need to do something besides sit home and complain. I’m so glad I did. The positive energy gives me hope. Thank you Qasim for what you do.

Anita’s smile and energy give me hope, her refusal to back down gives me hope, and her love for her immigrant neighbor gives me hope. America - be like Anita.

New Jersey: Jetting back across the nation, Louis and Catherine shared why they felt compelled to stand in solidarity with their neighbors against fascism today, writing:

Protested today because we’re concerned about Trump’s criminal administration, rising authoritarianism, and a culture of bigotry in America. No Kings!

I have to give them extra points for the creativity and time they put into making their signs. Clearly well thought out and well presented!

South Carolina: Jackie wrote from North Charleston, South Carolina and shared this photo that made me smile. America already has an approved king, and his name is Elvis. I would also argue the King of Pop fits the bill.

Paris: No Kings went international with Sara from France, who added a lovely note that said, “Paris celebrates No Kings. From the home of the original frogs.”

Illinois: I couldn’t close this update without No Kings images from my home state of Illinois. Kristi wrote to me from Gurnee, stating, “Protesting for my brown Spanish speaking immigrant husband and the immigrant community as a whole.” Michele wrote to me from Crystal Lake with a simple and elegant message, “Love thy neighbor.” Nancy wrote from Bolingbrook that “hundreds and hundreds of protestors showed up.” William from Arlington Heights added, “Over 1000 people. No arrests. No counter protesters.”

It is worth noting that this was a theme throughout the country.

Indeed, just think of the contrast laid bare before us. On January 6 in Washington D.C., some 2500 MAGAs violently protested and committed an insurrection. DC police reported 174 police injuries, 9 deaths, and 1500+ criminal convictions. Meanwhile, on October 18, 2025, some 7 million Americans peacefully protested nationwide. Zero police injuries, zero deaths, and if any handful of arrests happened, it has barely made a blip. The NYPD tweeted that despite 100,000+ protestors across all five boroughs of the city, they made zero arrests related to the No Kings protest. This reminds us once more of the well established fact that right wing and white supremacist violence remains America’s biggest terror threat. Thus, why our anti-fascist protests are so important and so exemplary of what peaceful resistance looks like.

One of my favorite photos I took today. Right in the heart of Chicago on Michigan avenue. You can count a number of American flags, City of Chicago flags, pro democracy signs, and anti-fascist signs.

Meanwhile, you’ll find zero flags to a politician, zero confederate flags, and zero Nazi flags. MAGAs may claim the mantle of patriotism, but Americans who reject fascism are the ones who actually embody patriotism.

A Final Note And Next Steps

Throughout my day I also had the opportunity to report on the No Kings protest in real time with Don Lemon, Joy Ann Reid, and Jim Acosta. You can find my remarks at right around the 3 hour mark at the below link.

The No Kings protests are not just a political moment—they are a moral one. We are standing against tyranny, fascism, and the normalization of political violence. We saw members of every community come out today for the sake of justice. That unity against hate was inspiring.

So what’s next? Well, we cannot relent now. Do not let your fight against fascism stop with today’s No King’s protest—let today start & accelerate! Register to vote, volunteer on a campaign, get involved locally, donate to a candidate you believe in, run for office—democracy is not for bystanders! Democracy needs your courage!

