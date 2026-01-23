Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marjorie's avatar
Marjorie
4h

Thank you for showing up and speaking out. Disgusted to see the capitulation of Democrats on the funding of DHS. How anyone can continue to support this fascist regime is beyond my comprehension.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
enythe green's avatar
enythe green
4h

America’s sins

They bar legislators from entry,

denying sight of what’s behind locked doors.

Has history not shown this brutal pattern before?

When millions—adults and children—perished

in gas chambers’ flames,

Following orders from above was their arrogant claim

As detainees die in ICE camps,

Denied medicines and rights

Kristi jets away in tax payers luxury flights

As Leavitt lies daily for Fox’s sound bites

And Republicans cant discern what is wrong or right

We glimpsed the horrors of CECOT prison,

though C B.S, at first said no—

Bari Weiss’s betrayal of

60 Minutes, once a spectacular show.

We’ve forgotten what we did to Japanese Americans—their homes and livelihoods taken & their dignity forsaken

In Vietnam’s bloody war of lies,

My Lai’s truth buried deep—

so many deceptions, we cannot trust- we are not sheep

Trump is unfit to lead this land,

agent of chaos unhinged and a liar

Cast out this administration

As we scream YOU’RE FIRED!

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture