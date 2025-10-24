As Donald Trump expands his reach over corporate media, the victims are a functioning fourth estate, and ultimately, the American people. In this article I convey some of the most significant developments and capitulations over the last month that most in corporate media will not bother to address (mainly because that would require self-reflection, and that doesn’t get clicks). The big question is—how do we inoculate ourselves from the forthcoming avalanche of disinformation?

Let’s Address This.

A Coordinated Effort to Rewrite Reality

One of the defining characteristics of autocratic regimes is that they control the flow of information, ensuring that media outlets report favorably on the ruling party while silencing dissenting voices. This move isn’t just concerning—it’s a flashing red siren. The state-run media playbook is clear: flood the public with friendly coverage, discredit legitimate journalism, and make it harder for people to differentiate between truth and propaganda.

And now, it's happening right in front of us. Let’s break down what this shift means:

Paramount Capitulates To Trump

Paramount capitulated to Trump with a $16 settlement to ensure a merger with Skydance could proceed unhindered. This further expands the Paramount media empire, decreasing the diversity of voices on air. After completing this merger, CBS, which is also owned by Paramount, hired right wing genocide denying propagandist Bari Weiss to lead the helm. Weiss has famously denied any genocide has occurred in Palestine, and famously published “investigative” journalism claiming Palestinian children were not actually suffering famine, they were just sick. This, despite the UN and dozens of global experts confirming famine. Now, the person running interference for Netanyahu and Trump is at the helm of one of America’s largest media companies.

The Pentagon Blocks Journalism

The Pentagon under Pete Hegseth has significantly decreased the ability of media outlets to report on what is happening at the Pentagon. As reported:

Hegseth along with his deputy, Steve Feinberg, in an Oct. 15 memo ordered Defense Department officials to obtain permission from the department’s main legislative affairs office before they communicate with lawmakers or congressional aides, Breaking Defense first reported.

Credit where due, most media outlets have stood united to reject this absurd restriction—that is—except the right wing outlet “One America News Network.” The point remains, however, that the Trump regime continues to deny media access, and face no meaningful accountability from elected officials or from major media. And speaking of major media, two of the largest outlets in America have effectively become state media.

Wash Post and NY Times Become State Media

Since the “ceasefire,” Netanyahu has killed 100+ Palestinians, has continued to restrict aid into Gaza, banned all UN investigators, and still enforces an international media blackout. And rather than call out this injustice, including the fact that the Israeli military has killed at least 250 journalists in Gaza since October 7, billionaire owned Washington Post ran this pro genocide editorial. To be sure, this is not a random opinion editorial from some pundit—it’s the literal Washington Post Editorial board. No facts, no investigation, just a flat out baseless statement without a shred of evidence. It begs the question, why do you still have a Washington Post subscription?

I’ve long pointed out that whatever injustice we tolerate globally, a corrupt regime will enforce locally. Not only was the Washington Post silent on the mass killing of journalists in Palestine, they are now running interference once more as effectively State Media to justify indefensible policies and atrocities.

Finally, The New York Times continues to serve as a stenographer for Trump, refusing even the slightest bit of critical analysis. As Donald Trump commits literal war crimes by bombing random boats in the Caribbean, this is the headline the New York Times published just hours ago.

Apparently the law is option. Authorization is a suggestion, like paper or plastic at the grocery store. No mention that this is an illegal act, a war crime, or impeachable offense. No mention that only Congress has authorization to declare war and that a President cannot mere “bypass” Congress.

Likewise, as Donald Trump destroys the White House, ignoring all requirements, regulations, and laws to ensure transparency and ethics—this is the headline the New York Times published.

Once again, they frame this as if Trump is at a buffet and filling up his plate with his favorite dishes, wasting no time to gorge and enjoy himself. The absurdity here is “the paper of record” whitewashing Trump’s violation of every obligation upon him. This is sadly what corporate media has become in 2025 America.

So where do we go from here?

The answer is we can’t trust legacy media alone anymore. We need independent tools that expose bias and ensure we are consuming fact-based journalism.

A Solution: Independent Media & Ground News

I’ve always said, I don’t propose problems without offering solutions. This is not a moment to give up, but a moment to take action. Because we are not powerless against media manipulation. We have the ability to better control the information we consume, to identify bias, and to ensure that truth still matters.

That’s why I use Ground News—one of the most powerful tools available today to combat media bias and misinformation.

Subscribe to Ground News

Why Ground News Matters Now More Than Ever

Ground News isn’t just another news aggregator—it’s a game-changing website and app that helps you uncover bias and hidden agendas in media. Here’s how it works:

✅ Bias Analysis: It categorizes news sources based on their political leaning (left, right, center) and their overall reliability, helping you make informed choices. This tool alone is worth the investment, especially as this regime continues to block out any outlet remotely critical of its actions.

✅ Funding Clarity: It reveals who owns and funds each media outlet, so you can see the interests behind the reporting, ensuring you include that fact in your information consumption.

✅ Transparency: It gathers related articles from around the world in one place, allowing you to compare how different outlets cover the same story. In other words, it does not feed you one algorithmic pre-determined information stream, but ensures you remain well informed across a spectrum to ensure you have full context.

Why This Fight Matters

Unlike billionaire-owned media giants, Ground News is subscriber-supported. That means it answers to readers, not corporate interests. Subscribe to Ground News through my link below, get 40% off their Vantage Plan—the same plan I personally use to research, fact-check, and write my articles—and remain better inoculated against misinformation and disinformation.

Subscribe to Ground News

Journalism should be based on truth. But unfortunately, we live in an era where truth is under attack. And while the corporate media apparatus has capitulated, we don’t have to. We can sit back and let Trump control the narrative—or we can fight back with truth, transparency, and accountability. I hope you join me in choosing the latter.