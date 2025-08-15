If you’ve followed my writing you know I warned extensively about Project 2025 and how it would devastate our basic human rights. Now, as the Trump regime continues to double down on every aspect of this fascist plan (that Trump swore he knew nothing about), we see an increasing targeted attack on the largest demographic of Americans—women.

Christian nationals are demanding women stay home, be stripped of voting rights, the right to work and earn an income, or the right to have any leadership positions. Right wing pod bros are demanding women "owe" their husbands sex as "marital debt." MAGA politicians are gutting reproductive health, gutting Medicaid, and banning Mifepristone—all as maternal mortality continues to rise.

These MAGA violent attacks on women are in hyperdrive. They will likely get worse. All men must stop these attacks with every fiber of our being. Let’s Address This.

‘Christian’ Nationalism Expands

Credit to

for finding this horrifying clip of MAGA pastor Joel Webbon who says that the United States is “under the curse of feminism.” Webbon demands women have no say in public life, no access to autonomy or independence, no role in Congress or elected office, and only by oppressing women can America be saved.

And Webbon is not an aberration . Last week,

reported on the

—a man who believes women should have no public role, who has defended child sexual abuse, and who is pushing to repeal the 19th Amendment (which ensured women received voting rights).

And as an example demonstrating the mainstream impact of Christian nationalism, consider that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised Wilson’s vile misogyny, even as he champions Wilson’s “Crusade for Christian Domination.”

It should horrify every person that the man in charge of our nuclear weapons is praising Christian nationalism, the Crusades, and the idea that women are subhuman. These fascists are quickly transforming our secular democracy into a theocratic regime.

Right Wing Pod Bros

Partnering with Christian nationalists, which a follower on Threads calls Nationalist Christians or “Nat-Cs” for short, are the right wing pod bros. These are mostly incels who believe women exist solely for their sexual pleasure. And no, I’m not exaggerating. Consider this mortifying clip from The Daily Wire, a right wing blog website that consistently ranks as the top read blog on Facebook.

I’m revolted not just by his grotesque comments, but by how he speaks to women as if they are less intelligent and incapable of understanding basic words. This man is not “advocating for sex.” He’s advocating for marital rape, which as a human rights lawyer I remind you was only finally criminalized in the United States in 1993. When MAGAs claim they want to make America great “again,” this is what they are referring to. This is vile, it is violent, and it is their stated objective.

MAGA Politicians Ban Abortion and Mifepristone

And finally, MAGA politicians have already succeeded in overturning Roe and devastating reproductive rights for women. They have already succeeded in gutting Medicaid, throwing up to 17 million people off healthcare, and devastating the lifeline through which more than 40% of children are born in this country every year. Now, they’re targeting the abolishment of Mifepristone and birth control—claiming it is “too dangerous” for women. Anti-science crusader RFK is leading the way on this injustice. Urging him on are anti-abortion pseudoscientists who don’t actually care about women’s health, and never have.

Meanwhile, these bans have only exacerbated America’s already devastating rape and maternal mortality crisis. Project 2025 was clear that they would work to ban abortion pills—science be damned—even if it meant that more women would be killed as a result. And now, that is exactly what we are watching happen in real time. As I wrote almost exactly two years ago, if this really was about health and science, they’d be banning Viagra first.

Wake me up when these MAGA fascists ban Viagra. It’ll never happen, because MAGA men don’t believe in controlling themselves, they only believe in controlling women.

Conclusion

One of my social media followers remarked, “They are like the Taliban a—holes.”

I replied, “Unfortunately this is what much of American history has been for women. Taliban are a few decades old in their fascism. This is centuries old home grown American fascism.”

Every right throughout American history that was by default afforded to men, women had to fight for. We may be living in 2025 now, but the blueprint is the same as during America’s founding: strip women of autonomy, erase them from public life, and reduce them to property. Patriarchy is, unfortunately, a stubborn cancer that traverses generations and centuries.

Men created this violence, and men must be the first to dismantle it. That means more than nodding in agreement or posting solidarity hashtags. It means speaking up in rooms where women are not present, refusing to normalize misogyny in our families, our faith communities, our politics, and our culture. It means treating the oppression of women not as a “women’s issue,” but as the moral crisis of our time.

Because here’s the truth—when you silence women, you silence more than half of humanity, and you devastate the next generation. You destroy the foundation of democracy itself. This fight belongs to all of us, and men must lead the way to stop this violence that men are imposing against women.