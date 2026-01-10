Let's Address This: Weekly Recap
A look back on this week's content
The first full week of 2026 was volatile and eventful, to say the least. At Let’s Address This, we covered a range of critical human rights issues from Venezuela to Mayor Mamdani to ICE killing Renee Good in Minnesota. Here is your weekly recap.
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
WATCH: A conversation with Wajahat Ali about my time at NYC Mayor Mamdani’s inauguration
LISTEN: Episode 204 of The Qasim Rashid Show — Vote for Actual Democrats, Not Corporate Tools
READ: How to Protect Your Community From Trump’s Mass Anti-Immigrant Raids
WATCH: 2 Videos — My interview with MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan about the aftermath of ICE killing Renee Good & An analysis of how we got here
From Islam Today
My platform where I debunk misinformation on Islam with facts, share historical analysis, and build interfaith bridges of understanding.
Dad Joke of the Week
Friend: Today is my 5-year-anniversary since I quit smoking.
Me: Congrats! I'm proud you!
Friend: Thanks. It's been hard.
Me: Don't have to tell me twice. I've been smokin' my entire life....But looks aren't everything. :D
Friend: 🤦♀️
#DadJokes
Let’s Address This is reader-supported publication. If you haven’t yet, join us with a free or paid subscription (if in your budget).
This week of Let's Address This was a stellar week of journalism, Qasim.
You're smokin' ❣️
It is striking how small the moral ambition community really is. Not because the ideas are obscure, but because truly seeing suffering and then accepting responsibility for it carries a real psychological cost. Most people narrow their moral field to whatever is directly in front of them. It is a defense mechanism rather than a lack of compassion. Once you recognize structural cruelty clearly, you cannot unsee it, and once you admit you could act, you also admit you are accountable for not acting. That level of clarity is rare.
History shows that every major moral shift begins with a small group willing to hold that clarity. Abolition, civil rights, early environmentalism, and animal welfare all started with minorities who refused sedation and insisted on agency. The goal is not to make everyone part of the core. The goal is to create a gravitational field strong enough that others eventually move into its orbit. Moral ambition has always been a minority position, but it is the minority that moves the world.