Let's Address This: Weekly Recap
All this week's content in one place (plus your obligatory Dad Joke)
This week on Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid:
I broke down the escalating U.S.–Israel war on Iran, the growing risk of nuclear conflict, and the alarming rise in anti-Muslim hate being fueled by political leaders and ignored by corporate media. I also spoke directly with Iranian-American thought leaders, interviewed congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh about people-powered democracy, and called out the Corporate Democrats in Congress helping keep this illegal war alive.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
Sunday — United States and Israel Launch Illegal War on Iran: Trump and Netanyahu announce that they have assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader
Monday — Episode 212 of the Qasim Rashid Show: Nobel Peace Laureate Warns We Are On Brink of Nuclear War
Monday — What Iranians Think About the U.S.-Israel War on Iran: Five Iranian-American thought leaders share what corporate media isn’t telling us about this war
Tuesday — WARNING | Anti-Muslim Hate & Islamophobia Is Skyrocketing:
Trump's closest cabinet members and allies are elevating the rhetoric to genocidal levels
Wednesday — Why I Cancelled And Refunded A Paid Subscriber:
I need support of people with compassion and committed to justice, not from those who espouse disinformation and hate
Thursday — Interview with Kat Abughazaleh: Sat down with Kat to discuss the flood of dark money in her race and why she believes voters, not super PACs, should decide who represents IL-9.
Friday — Four Corporate Democrats Just Helped MAGA Keep an Illegal War Alive: Call them out and sign the petition demanding the House re-vote to stop this illegal war
Recap of Islam Today
We’ve officially passed the midway point of Ramadan. During this holy month, I’ve been publishing daily, short, educational pieces on my platform Islam Today—the newsletter I created to combat the rise of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobic disinformation with facts and receipts. This week I shared the following articles:
Chapter 8 of The Wrong Kind of Muslim — My personal memoir on the persecution of faith minorities in Pakistan
There's no hope of stopping bullying in schools when the whole World treats nuclear-powered bullying like its a spectator sport. The next thing I expect is merch! (I mean, they're already betting on it!) THE US and Israel are making a fantastic! case for all non-superpower countries to go nuclear. Don't forget what happened to Ukraine. "We'll take care of you!" Yeah, right. Hang tough, Iran.
