This week on Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid:

I broke down the escalating U.S.–Israel war on Iran, the growing risk of nuclear conflict, and the alarming rise in anti-Muslim hate being fueled by political leaders and ignored by corporate media. I also spoke directly with Iranian-American thought leaders, interviewed congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh about people-powered democracy, and called out the Corporate Democrats in Congress helping keep this illegal war alive.

Smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital of Tehran on March 3. (Getty/AFP/Atta Kenare)

This Week’s Articles & Interviews

Call to Action

I launched a Change.org petition against the war in Iran. Join me in signing the petition to demand a Revote to stop this illegal war of aggression on Iran.

No War On Iran

Recap of Islam Today

We’ve officially passed the midway point of Ramadan. During this holy month, I’ve been publishing daily, short, educational pieces on my platform Islam Today—the newsletter I created to combat the rise of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobic disinformation with facts and receipts. This week I shared the following articles:

It’s not too late to join us as a free or paid subscriber on that platform to receive the rest of my posts about Ramadan and Islam this month.

