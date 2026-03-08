Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
8h

Love ❤️ the Dad Joke!!

There's no hope of stopping bullying in schools when the whole World treats nuclear-powered bullying like its a spectator sport. The next thing I expect is merch! (I mean, they're already betting on it!) THE US and Israel are making a fantastic! case for all non-superpower countries to go nuclear. Don't forget what happened to Ukraine. "We'll take care of you!" Yeah, right. Hang tough, Iran.

Reply
Share
Deborah L Steinmetz's avatar
Deborah L Steinmetz
5h

Maybe best dad joke so far!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture