Dear Friends -
I’ve received notes from many asking if we’d ever have Let’s Address This merch?
Before saying yes, I wanted to find an affordable, ethically sourced, thoughtfully printed venue from which to offers said merch. After extensive conversations with Bonfire, we’ve arrived!
We’re starting with three pieces of merch—a T-shirt, a Long Sleeve, and a hoody Sweatshirt. Each item comes in 5 different colors. With the weather cooling down, there’s no better time than now to wear something warm.
Pick up a piece of merch for yourself, or for a friend, and wear it proud! Be sure to tag me @QasimRashid on your social media platform of choice if you post yourself wearing it online. Thank you all for your amazing support throughout this human rights project. I appreciate each and every single reader and supporter.
