Dear Friends -

I’ve received notes from many asking if we’d ever have Let’s Address This merch?

Before saying yes, I wanted to find an affordable, ethically sourced, thoughtfully printed venue from which to offers said merch. After extensive conversations with Bonfire, we’ve arrived!

Check out Let's Address This Merch

We’re starting with three pieces of merch—a T-shirt, a Long Sleeve, and a hoody Sweatshirt. Each item comes in 5 different colors. With the weather cooling down, there’s no better time than now to wear something warm.

Pick up a piece of merch for yourself, or for a friend, and wear it proud! Be sure to tag me @QasimRashid on your social media platform of choice if you post yourself wearing it online. Thank you all for your amazing support throughout this human rights project. I appreciate each and every single reader and supporter.

Check out Let's Address This Merch