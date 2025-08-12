Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B.Ruth. Cornwell's avatar
B.Ruth. Cornwell
Aug 12

There seems to be no depravity, no criminal behavior that ICE will not stoop to and that Trump et al will not bless. Just see what SCOTUS let loose in this country~ Impeach the traitors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kaija Reiss's avatar
Kaija Reiss
Aug 12

I was unaware of this kind of discrimination going on. Thank you for sharing the information.

I suspect we are moving towards neighbors reporting neighbors like in Nazi Germany!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture