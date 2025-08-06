Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Pablo Andreu
Aug 6

I appreciate this perspective. It's not anti-Jewish to have compassion for the Palestinian people. It's not anti-Jewish to criticize the Israeli government.

Momin
Aug 6

"Half Jewish - fully human" thats the quote of the day for me. Even animals don't do to other animals what Zionists are doing to Palestinians.

