Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Teach84
9h

I, too, never believed that Netanyahu would allow a ceasefire. He will stay at war forever if it means saving his ass from being tried and convicted of his crimes.

Francesca Cee
8h

I have never been so horrified to have been correct about the so called cease fire. They will never stop until someone makes them stop, which doesn't seem likely. I do not know how these people go on with their lives. It's nothing but constant trauma. Murders, rapes, cutting down their olive trees, stealing their homes. I cannot imagine living in that constant state of fear and anxiety. Everything Israel is doing is so heartbreaking.

