Before I dive into this article, I am making a critical ask—take a moment to sign this global petition for Palestinian Statehood.

Petition for Palestinian Statehood

We cannot possibly achieve any semblance of justice for Palestine until we ensure Palestinian self determination. Palestinian self determination cannot happen until Palestinians have their own sovereign state. The above petition makes the argument in detail, and needs your signature. Please sign and share the link. My vision is for this link to spread far and wide. We are at just past 3000 signatures. Please help us surpass 10,000 signatures from this article. Do so by signing and sharing. With that, let’s review the critical updates since the alleged ceasefire. Let’s Address This.

More than 100 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Bombs

I received numerous emails from people asking, given how much I demanded a ceasefire, why I wasn’t more emphatically celebrating this ceasefire? I replied that I don’t trust Trump or Netanyahu, that their 20 point plan is still extremely vague and arbitrary, that it does not ensure Palestinian statehood, and that while I will never lose hope, I would love to be proven wrong about my skepticism.

Sadly I have only been proven right. The Israeli military has killed more than 100 Palestinians since the “ceasefire,” including a 9 year old Palestinian child in the West Bank village of Al-Rihiya near Hebron, by shooting him in the head.

9 year old Muhammad al-Hallaq. May God have mercy on him and give patience to his family for this horrific injustice.

What was young Muhammad al-Hallaq doing? According to eye witness accounts, the Israeli soldier shot him in the head while the child was “standing with arms folded during a football game.” His crime was standing and watching a football game. And for that, he was shot and killed, executed with a bullet to his head.



And far from isolated, this is another example of the systemic murders playing out.



The United Nations reports this as the 1,001st Palestinian death in the West Bank since October 2023. That’s more civilians killed in the West Bank—where this is no Hamas—than civilians Hamas killed in Israel on 10/7. I repeat, these are Palestinian civilians killed in the West Bank since October 2023 alone. And even this is a tiny fraction of the Palestinians murdered by the Israeli genocide in Gaza. I remind you once more that an October 6, 2023 headline read, “2023 is the deadliest year on record for Palestinian children killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.”

Netanyahu Resumes Bombing of Gaza

Meanwhile, these are the headlines out of Gaza. Netanyahu strikes Palestinian civilians, blames Hamas, provides no evidence for his claims against Hamas, bans international media to report, and continues his genocide.

CNN reported the horrific details:

At least 104 people were killed in the strikes across Gaza overnight Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health in the battered enclave. These include at least 46 children and 20 women, the ministry said. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the killing of civilians and “all actions that undermine the ceasefire and endanger civilian lives,” his spokesperson said Wednesday.

I repeat, 46 children. What was their crime? Were the roles reversed and (God forbid) 46 Israeli children were killed by Hamas on the blanket accusation that Israel broke the ceasefire, do you think such excuses would be deemed justified? I would hope not, and likewise, they are not valid excuses to justify the horrific murder of 46 Palestinian children.

So why is Netanyahu perpetuating this genocide? Two reasons.

One, because he knows he will face no international accountability for his crimes, as MAGA Republicans and Corporate Democrats continue to write Netanyahu a blank check for genocide. Two, because he is trying to avoid facing domestic accountability for his corruption. The alleged ceasefire signed, Netanyahu’s corruption trial once again proceeded. He was, in fact, in hearings when he ordered these deadly strikes. Doing so allowed him to exit and further delay his own corruption trial once more—a trial that has already been delayed by more than two years due to the genocide he has waged on Palestinians in Gaza. Haaretz reported that the Judges overseeing Netanyahu’s corruption trial agreed to shorten the session due to ‘Security Developments,’ i.e. due to Netanyahu unilaterally bombing Gaza, killing 104 more people, all to distract from his own crimes.

Conclusion

Those who continue to defend this indefensible atrocity have made clear they have no moral compass, that genocide is not a deal breaker, and that they are planting their flag on the wrong side of history.

Petition for Palestinian Statehood

I will continue to exert my every effort to raise awareness of these atrocities and demand accountability for those who enable them. I will not be silent. And I urge those who are yet silent, to speak up. It is always the right time to do what is right. Speak up. Speak up. Speak up.