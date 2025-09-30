One month ago I wrote about the Global Sumud Flotilla and it’s righteous drive to break Israel’s siege on Gaza and alleviate the famine and genocide. Today I had the rare opportunity to interview Bae Franklin, a U.S. Veteran and a fellow neighbor of mine in Illinois, who is currently on the flotilla as it nears Gaza. Corporate media has barely covered these courageous voices, and it is critical you hear directly from these heroes risking their lives to end this famine and genocide. Let’s Address This.

Bae has been on the Sumud Flotilla to Gaza for the last month, and is in the final days of arriving at Gaza. We struggle a bit with reception, given she’s in the middle of the Mediterranean sea, however I encourage you to watch the entire interview below.

Post interview Bae let me know that Israeli drones are now flying overhead. We are sending our prayers to these courageous humanitarians who are putting humanity above all else, even above their own safety and security.

