Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Johan's avatar
Johan
1h

The “allegedly” in your title is doing the diagnosis. When firsthand presence isn’t enough to settle what happened, the substrate has eroded.

The smiles at the press conference are the tell….whatever happened in the lobby, the people on stage processed the political utility of the moment faster than any human reaction to it. And your point on Trump as the largest single contributor to political violence is what corporate media will bury under both-sidesism this week.

Bash asking Raskin to apologize for describing reality was the prototype.

Thank you for writing this honestly while it was still unsettled.

Johan

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Lucius's avatar
Lucius
1h

I'm firmly on team "this was staged". The Russians offered to stage an assassination attempt on orban to boost his chances, so why wouldn't the lapdogs in the white house try something similar?

Besides, they did it in Butler and it won them the election. If it ain't broke don't fix it.

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