Share

I don’t write this piece lightly. I do so because I believe we are in a moment in our nation’s history where we cannot wait for incremental change. We need leaders ready to fight with every fiber of their being. Fight for justice, fight for working families, fight for the basic human dignity we all deserve. And fight unapologetically against fascism. Rep Francesca Hong is running for Governor of Wisconsin. I had the chance to interview her today, and I want you to see why I’m so convinced she is the best choice to lead Wisconsin, and frankly our nation, out of the Trump era. Watch our interview, read my remarks below, and join me in supporting her launch today.

Let’s Address This.

Donate to Francesca For Governor

Francesca Hong: The Fighter Wisconsin—and America—Needs

I’ve lived the experience of being an Asian American kid growing up in Section 8 housing, knowing what it means to navigate this country as an immigrant, a person of color, and later as a human rights lawyer with a platform. Today, I’m using this platform to ask you to join me in supporting Francesca. Here’s why Francesca Hong’s campaign for Governor of Wisconsin resonates so deeply with me. She’s not just another politician with polished talking points—she’s a working-class single mom, a former line cook who fought her way to owning a restaurant, and a leader who has consistently put people before corporations.

Donate to Francesca For Governor

And most importantly—she has the courage to tell the truth when it matters most. As a human rights lawyer, you’ve seen my passion and fire to end the genocide in Gaza. Way back in October of 2023, Francesca was one of the first elected officials in the nation to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. You’ll recall that back in October 2023, silence was the easy path, and many politicians viewed speaking up as political suicide. The fact that Francesca spoke up with such courage while facing such opposition, simply because it was the right thing to do, is proof enough for me that she’s the fighter for justice our nation desperately needs. She’s also loudly refused AIPAC money and corporate PAC dollars—always standing firmly on the side of people, human rights, and justice. That’s not performative rhetoric—that’s leadership exemplified.

Donate to Francesca For Governor

Building a Wisconsin That Works for People

What’s more, Francesca is not simply running against Trumpism, she’s building something better. Her Keep Families Together bill package is a blueprint for resisting authoritarianism:

The No Secret Police Act (LRB-4042): Transparency over fear. No more masked officers snatching people off the street.

Due Process for All (LRB-4207): Fairness and dignity, guaranteeing civil legal aid so immigrants aren’t crushed by the state without defense.

Ban on State Support for Immigration Detention (LRB-4475): Ending the inhumane misuse of jails to cage non-criminal immigrants.

Bans on ICE Collaboration (AB 57 and LRB-4415): Protecting schools, hospitals, and public spaces as sanctuaries—not ambush zones.

Furthermore, she’s championed Healthy School Meals for All, Paid Family and Medical Leave, Protecting Abortion Access, and an Economic Justice Bill of Rights. This is what it looks like to govern with vision and compassion.

Donate to Francesca For Governor

Why She Deserves Our Support

Whether it’s the question of redistricting, the 2028 election, or the next judicial election, it is critical we have a working class fighter in the Governor’s office. But here’s the thing: it’s not enough to simply demand that politicians reject corporate and AIPAC money. When leaders like Francesca Hong actually do it, we must show up for them. We need to replace the dirty money of billionaires and lobbyists with people power. We saw the grotesque amount of money billionaires spent to undermine the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. They’ll do the same here. Billionaires lost that election because we the people stepped up. And now I’m asking each of us to step up to make sure Francesca wins this election. How? Together.

Right now, anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 people read my articles daily. If each of us chipped in an average of just $5 to Francesca’s campaign, we could raise more than a quarter-million dollars to help her fight back against the entrenched forces of greed and fascism. If you cannot afford to donate, then kindly share this article with your network. No one person can do everything, but every person can do something. This kind of movement can reshape politics in Wisconsin—and across America.

Donate to Francesca For Governor

A Call to Courage

Francesca Hong is the fighter we need right now. Not just because of her words, but because of her actions. She has already proven that she will take the hard stances, elevate the vulnerable, and reject the corrupting influence of corporate money.

As an Asian American woman of color, Francesca’s run matters not just symbolically but substantively—because representation with courage changes everything. I see myself in her journey. And I know millions of others do, too.

So let’s be clear: this is our moment. If we want a politics that reflects justice, truth, and humanity, then we must invest in it. Stand with Francesca Hong. Donate today. Share her story. Be part of this movement that proves the many can overcome the money.

Because if we rise together, we win together.

Visit her website here: www.francescahong.com and donate here.

If you haven’t yet subscribed to Let’s Address This, I welcome your partnership. Join our movement for justice and humanity. Let’s build that more perfect union, together.