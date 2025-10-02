Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
9h

Great news on the FOIA request. They will delay as long as they can. At what point do you go to court to force the issue? Could you do that on the denial of the expedited request?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
9h

A wonderful article, Qasim.

Is there any recourse for Grijava not being sworn in? Or can they just refuse to swear in any more Dems?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture