Last week news broke that under the Biden administration, the DOJ and FBI received a tip that Tom Homan (Trump’s current border czar) was accepting bribes for favorable government contracts. The FBI set up a snare operation, offered him $50,000 in cash as a bribe, caught him accepting it on camera, and opened a criminal investigation. Enter Donald Trump, and his DOJ and FBI shut down the investigation, claiming there was no wrongdoing. As a human rights lawyer, one who is loud in my demands that the government uphold due process of law and equal justice for all people, I filed a FOIA request to uncover what the FBI is hiding. Let’s Address This.

Trump aide Homan accepted $50,000 in bribery sting operation, sources say | Reuters

Two Paths Before Us

There are only two possibilities in this scenario.

Either Kash Patel is right, that nothing illegal was done, and therefore the investigation warranted being closed as to not waste resources.

Or, FBI Director Kash Patel, the FBI, Attorney General Pam Bodi, and the DOJ are lying and covering up a criminal act.

No third option exists.

The reason I clarify these two positions is as follows. If truly no illegal act was committed, then Kash Patel should have no problem fulfilling my FOIA request and granting the public access to the initial internal complaint filed, the secret FBI recording of Homan allegedly accepting a bribe, and the discussion around why none of that is illegal behavior. As the pro “stop and frisk” pundits often claim, “If you’ve got nothing to hide, then you should have no problem with police searching you.” In this case, however, Kash Patel is telling us there’s nothing to hide. So logically, he should have no problem with the American public having access to the information he’s so far hiding.

If, however, Homan did commit an illegal act, and Patel is covering his criminal behavior, then the American people should know that the Trump regime is running a criminal enterprise. If MAGAs truly are the party of “law and order,” (Spoiler: They are not) then this is the time to prove it.

Therefore, I filed a FOIA, and below I walk you through the step by step process on how to do so, in case you wish to file your own FOIA in the future.

How I Filed My FOIA to The FBI

Step 1: Visit the FBI eFOIA portal to file your FOIA: https://efoia.fbi.gov/#home

Step 2: Provide a detailed explanation of why you are filing your FOIA.

You can read my thorough explanation below. I made clear that my FOIA request does not violate any of the 9 FOIA exemptions, and should be granted.

Step 3: Agree to pay any fees associated.

While normally this should not cost anything at all because it simply requires retrieving already documented information and sending it as an email with attachment (or download link), I agreed to pay up to $1,000.

Step 4a: Answer whether you’d like to request an expedited FOIA?

I answered yes.

Step 4b. Justify why I am requesting an expedited FOIA.

I believe I made a compelling case as to why we need a rapid answer on this critical issue. Unfortunately, the FBI has since responded to let me know that they have denied my expedited FOIA request, but are in the process of considering my overall request (which to be sure I am not yet confident they will grant).

Step 5: Review and Submit!

Step 6: Record your receipt

Conclusion

What’s happening here is bigger than Tom Homan. It’s bigger than one alleged bribe. At its core, this is about whether we still live in a nation where the law applies equally to the powerful and the powerless. If the FBI and DOJ can quietly bury evidence of corruption at the highest levels of government, then none of us are safe.

And this corruption is bleeding throughout the halls of the Trump regime, and is a reflection of ongoing corruption. For example, since 1980 the government has shut down 11 times—8 of those under Republicans, including the longest ever shutdown under a Republican—proving yet again that Republicans claim government doesn’t work, then get elected and prove it. Today, Speaker Mike Johnson is even refusing to seat Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva because she would be the decisive 218th vote to release the Epstein files. Meanwhile, Johnson swore in Rep. Walkinshaw of Virginia within 24 hours. He is abandoning his constitutional duty to instead protect a convicted child sex predator. Every journalist should be asking him this on repeat. That’s why I filed my FOIA—and why I will keep pressing until the truth comes out. I will keep you updated as I hear back from the FBI regarding my FOIA.

