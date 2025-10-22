Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

7h

The SAVE Act isn’t about citizenship. It’s about friction. By weaponizing documentation gaps: birth certificates that don’t match married names, Tribal IDs that lack federal stamps, soldiers stationed abroad; it ritualizes exclusion. The behavioral logic is clear: increase the cost of participation until the system feels inaccessible. And when voting becomes a bureaucratic obstacle course, democracy becomes performance.

I also wonder how this would have impacted me and my colleagues when I was a diplomat…

This isn’t just a legal rollback. It’s a strategic erosion of civic trust. The act punishes coherence…the very thing resilient systems depend on. And it does so under the guise of safeguarding elections from a threat that doesn’t exist.

The SAVE Act reveals a deeper truth: when institutions fear participation, they don’t restrict fraud. They restrict access. And the behavioral signal is unmistakable..

governance by gatekeeping, not inclusion.

—Johan

6h

I find it interesting to take a deeper look at things we consider norms. Qasim, your wife sounds like a person of reason and logic. ❤️😊

