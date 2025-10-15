Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
5h

This is not just a personal reckoning. It is a moral indictment.

The silence surrounding the destruction of Palestinian life is not passive. It is chosen. It is funded. It is legislated. From a behavioral lens, this is how cruelty becomes procedural. Not through chaos, but through bureaucracy. Not through denial, but through delay.

I saw this firsthand inside government. The memos that softened the language. The meetings where conscience was traded for access. The architecture of complicity is not hidden. It is public. It is bipartisan. And it is devastating.

This piece does what institutions refused to do. It documents. It names. It refuses to forget. The question “Was it worth it?” is not rhetorical. It is forensic. It is the question every leader, every executive, every editor, every donor, every voter who looked away will eventually ask themselves…not in textbooks, but in the quiet moments when the noise fades and the mirror remains.

There is no neutral ground when human dignity is under siege.

Silence is not safety. It is surrender.

Thank you for writing this.

— Johan

Professor of Behavioral Economics and Applied Cognitive Theory

Former Foreign Service Officer

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Richardson's avatar
Karen Richardson
5h

It took so long for me to pay attention, to read, to understand, to speak out against the killing...we can never undo what we have done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture