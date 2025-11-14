Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Alex Cascio
4h

Thank you for helping share my story, Qasim! I know I’m not alone - or even the worse example of America’s failed healthcare system. The time for universal healthcare is NOW

Brian Repko
4h

Mother in law had kidney stones while on vacation in Lisbon. Emergency care, 3 specialists, time in a hospital room and drugs - her non-insured cost - 700 euros. That would be $10k in the US minimum.

