If you have a cell phone, you’ve no doubt received dozens, if not hundreds of texts from politicians crowing about how they’re “fighting to save democracy and just $5 will help them meet their fundraising goal.” Too many of them are instead funded by the same corporations who fund MAGA Republicans, accept money from the same corrupt and exploitative orgs like AIPAC, and sit cowardly silent on the genocide in Palestine, funded by our U.S. tax dollars. This is why my jaw dropped when I saw the text on my phone today from Graham Platner, who is running for U.S. Senate in Maine against Susan Collins. Graham’s text convinced me to donate to him, and my ask of you is to take a moment to read his text first. Let’s Address This.

Graham Platner, US Marine Veteran, Democratic Candidate for US Senate Maine

To each of the hundreds of donation texts I’ve received, I’ve replied asking a simple question: Does your compassion extend to condemning the genocide in Palestine funded by our tax dollars? Without fail, they’ve gone cowardly silent. This afternoon I received another text from a candidate for office—Graham Platner. It began with a similar refrain of outrage. “Here we go again,” I thought to myself. Graham wrote:

Nothing pisses me off more than getting a fundraising text from Democrats talking about how they're fighting fascism... Because it's such B.S. We're not idiots. Everyone knows most of them aren't doing jack right now to fight back.

As usual, I got ready to respond, asking if he condemns the genocide in Palestine? And that’s when I realized how wrong I was to even doubt him. Graham continued:

People are being kidnapped into unmarked vans by masked police. There is a genocide happening in Palestine. Literal billionaires have taken over our government. And all Democratic leadership can do is send us another fundraising text?

I was astounded! A Democrat for office speaking so clearly, plainly, honestly, and with such courage of his convictions to condemn fascism and genocide. Who was this person? Some super leftist candidate running in a deep blue safe seat, no doubt? The next paragraph answered my question, and proved me wrong once again.

My name is Graham Platner, and I'm the oyster farmer, Marine Corps veteran, and Democrat running for U.S. Senate against Susan Collins here in Maine. I'm not going to speak in platitudes or shy away from what I believe. There is a war going on in this country, and the oligarchy and the fascists are winning right now.

A U.S. Marine veteran, running in a purple state, who rejects billionaire funding, condemns ICE raids, condemns fascism, condemns genocide, and acknowledges the fact that the status quo isn’t working. Refreshing doesn’t begin to describe how I felt reading his text. Graham closed his text with a stark truth:

In the history of this nation, power has never been just willingly handed to the people. Another mealy-mouthed Democrat isn't going to fix things or protect our constitution. I'm ready to go to the U.S. Senate and fight - but I need your help today to get there. In solidarity, Graham Platner Stop2End

What Graham Platner represents is the kind of politics we’ve been demanding for years but so rarely see: honesty, courage, and an unflinching rejection of corrupt money and cowardly silence. And here’s the truth—simply demanding that politicians reject billionaire cash and AIPAC’s blood money isn’t enough. When candidates like Graham step up, it’s on us to step up too.

That means supporting them with whatever resources we can—whether that’s $5, $50, the max of $3500, or simply spreading the word by sharing this article—because the alternative is more of the same corruption, silence, and complicity.

I ask you to donate directly to Graham Platner’s campaign today, because he is living the values we demand in the U.S. Senate. I grew up in Section 8 housing. I know firsthand what it means when politicians sell us out. That’s why I fight so hard to elevate leaders who won’t. But I can’t do this alone. Your support means I can keep shining a light on those who deserve to lead, and exposing those who betray us.

Donate to Graham, and if you haven’t already, subscribe to Let’s Address This so I can keep lifting up candidates like Graham who put people over profit, justice over expedience, and humanity over corporate greed. Let’s have the courage to not only call out corruption, but to invest in justice. Graham Platner is showing us he is willing to walk the walk. Now it’s up to us to walk with him. Let’s get to work.