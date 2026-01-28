Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Lugg's avatar
Catherine Lugg
8h

This is what worked so well in MA. The uber wealthy are NOT leaving NYC. Nope. That's where the financial, cultural, educational, and MEDICAL action is happening. Do you really want to get health care in MS? I doubt that. Good on Mayor Mamdani for getting real. Former Mayor Adams is going to the bottom of the trash bin of History.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
8h

Mamdani has what the Brits call bottle, ie guts. I so want him to succeed. Best to you, Sir.

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture