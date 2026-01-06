Today is the five year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, the most violent attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812. And now, the man behind that insurrection is once again President—even as new statements from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith affirm evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Trump attempted to violently overthrow the government. Below I recap how we got here, the failures of Republicans, Democrats, and Merrick Garland, and what we as Americans must do to protect our democracy going forward. It will not be easy, but it is necessary. Let’s Address This.

I reported on January 6 as it was unfolding, the role Donald Trump played on that day, and provided updates on each anniversary (and otherwise) in the years since. I reproduce those statements below (typos and all). And indeed, Donald Trump was responsible for that day, as attested to by then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself, who said:

There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things.

The cowardice of Republicans to refuse to hold Trump accountable, while acknowledging he was “practically and morally responsible,” was the first step in ensuring an insurrectionist would return to the White House. But since our standard is absolute justice, we must also recognize the role that apathetic Democrats and Merrick Garland played in this failure. First, let’s revisit that painful day to ensure we bear witness to the violence and injustice enacted by Donald Trump.

January 6, 2021

7:49am - The day started positively with a celebration of winning both Georgia Senate Seats. I wrote the following:

We have officially won the White House, the US House of Representatives, and the United States Senate. Congrats to Reverand Warnock & Jon Ossoff! They went through a hell of a campaign and won with dignity. Perdue ran campaign ads that enlarged Ossoff’s nose. Loeffler ran campaign ads that darkened Warnock’s skin. Ossoff and Warnock ran on $2000 relief and science. Let our nation continue to rebuke hate & embrace service in every election. That is how we unite and move forward with justice. January 20 can’t come soon enough.

12:45pm - By noon we knew something was wrong, but did not yet understand how serious the situation was about to become.

BREAKING: While GOP in Congress try to undermine democracy, thousands of Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing, & attempting to occupy the building. Federal police are overrun. Hill staffers asked to evacuate. This is your law and order president.

1:25pm - By early afternoon the unprecedented happened, a peaceful transfer of power was at risk.

BREAKING: The GOP attempt to overturn the election is temporarily suspended because the Capitol building is on lockdown due to violent GOP voters attempting to storm the Capitol to overturn the election. This is what Trump wanted. This is your "law & order" President. Reprehensible. American must stand United against this injustice and hate.

1:43pm - I took a moment to point out the massive hypocrisy in how law enforcement responded to BLM protestors versus these MAGA insurrectionists.

Trump supporters violently fought Capitol police & stormed the Capitol. I see no tear gas. No rubber bullets. No riot gear. The Capitol is on lockdown and House members are being told to stay in their offices and out of sight. Others are being evacuated with police protection. DC Mayor is calling for police backup because Capitol police are overwhelmed. Meanwhile, Rep Miller (R-IL 15) just praised Hitler on Capitol grounds. And the GOP leadership has refused to condemn this violence and terrorism. Black Lives Matter protestors were beat mercilessly while peacefully protesting. Violent white supremacists allowed to storm the Capitol building without issue.

1:49pm - It was official. Trump had violently (but temporarily) stopped the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history.

My God. Extremists are now shooting firearms inside the chamber. Capitol Police have now finally deployed tear gas. The Vice President has been evacuated. Members of Congress have been evacuated. America's reign of a peaceful transfer of power has come to an end. This falls at Trump's feet & his enablers. I implore all Americans across the political spectrum to stand united against this terrorism. This is not democracy.

3:20pm - Trump remained silent as his family members tried to appease the violent insurrectionists.

In a now deleted tweet, Ivanka Trump called these terrorists "American Patriots." Peacefully take a knee: Son of a B*tch Commit Insurrection: American Patriots In case you were wondering what they really think of the folks committing this violent insurrection.

4:54pm - Unsurprisingly, Republicans cited a fascist dictator as their inspiration.

Lost in today’s violence was GOP Congresswoman Mary Miller of IL-15 praising genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler on Capitol grounds. She proclaims “Hitler was right” in how he radicalized Hitler’s youth & called on the GOP to do the same with American youth. How is this not sedition? Horrific.

9:04pm - My final thoughts recapping the day on January 6, 2021.

I'll have more thoughts tomorrow but let me say this tonight after this exhausting and violent day. The Senate is confirming Joe Biden as President. But why did we even get here? The Georgia Secretary of State, a lifelong Republican, pleaded with Trump & fellow Republicans to stop lying about the election because he & his wife were getting threats of violence. What did Trump and hundreds of Republican politicians do? They doubled down. The violence & death today are on their hands. They inspired this insurrection. If Republicans now finally invoke the 25th Amendment, it won't be because Trump separated & caged babies, abused women, praised Nazis, banned Muslims, protected dictators, starved 50M Americans, oversaw the deaths of 370,000 Americans and counting, or incessantly violated the Constitution. It will be because he inspired terrorists to attack them. If you're not here to serve the American people, you have no business in public office.

On January 6, 2022, I wrote the following with clear steps that Democrats needed to take to hold accountable those who committed violence. Remember, Democrats had the House, the Senate, and the White House. They could have acted with urgency. They did not meet the urgency of the moment, and we need to recognize that failure.

January 6, 2022

Today is the 1 year anniversary of the GOP led insurrection to overthrow our democracy. It killed 5 people and injured dozens of police officers. But we must remember that the Jan 6 insurrection was simply the final step to overthrow US democracy. It was preceded and embraced by GOP gerrymandering, voter purges, racist voter ID laws, felon disenfranchisement, mass polling booth closures, and the BiG Lie propaganda campaign of widespread voter fraud. How do we fix this? We must abolish the Jim Crow filibuster and pass comprehensive voting rights. If we do not, the next insurrection, and there will be another GOP led insurrection, will be successful. In the one year since the Jan 6 insurrection there has been little, if any, meaningful consequences for those who ignited that insurrection. Meanwhile the GOP has introduced 550+ bills to restrict the vote for Black & brown Americans, and 0 bills to hold the white supremacist insurrectionists accountable. It was never about protecting democracy—it was always about protecting white supremacy. We must abolish the filibuster and protect our democracy with voting rights legislation. That’s the choice. I hope future generations remember us for making the right one.

On January 6, 2023, I again implored the DOJ to act. I pointed out virtually nothing had been done to hold accountable the ringleaders of January 6, and warned we must act before it was too late.

January 6, 2023

Truly a shame that on the 2 year anniversary of the Jan 6 insurrection, none of the ringleaders of this attack on our democracy have faced the slightest bit of justice and accountability. Justice delayed is justice denied, and an insurrection that goes unpunished becomes a training exercise for next time. The DOJ must act immediately to protect the American people, our democracy, and our national peace—before it's too late.

On January 6, 2024 I made a final plea to the DOJ to act with urgency. I called out members of Congress who failed to recognize the urgency of the moment. I wrote in particular, “an insurrection that goes unpunished becomes a training exercise for next time.”

January 6, 2024

Today is the 3 year anniversary of the Jan 6 insurrection. While many have faced prosecution, sadly none of the ringleaders of this attack on our democracy have faced meaningful justice and accountability. Justice delayed is justice denied, and an insurrection that goes unpunished becomes a training exercise for next time. We cannot compromise the peaceful transfer of power. And we cannot accept members of Congress who don’t recognize the urgency of the moment—including those who think it’s a good idea to co-sponsor legislation with pro-insurrection Republicans. The DOJ must act with urgency to protect the American people, our democracy, and our national peace—before it's too late. And we must elect new leaders committed to justice, not rely on career politicians who compromise our democracy by elevating pro-insurrection MAGAs.

On January 6, 2025 I reiterated that we are not here by accident, but due to deliberate failures of those we entrusted to protect our democracy.

January 6, 2025

Now it is again January 6. We are worse off as we watch as the man who tried to overthrow the 2020 election waltz back into the White House, with full control of the House, the Senate, and the Supreme Court. We are worse off as Democrats did not act to abolish the Jim Crow filibuster to protect voting rights, codify Roe, expand the Supreme Court, or overturn Citizens United. We are worse off as the DOJ did not act with urgency to prosecute Donald Trump despite clear evidence and admission that he was practically and morally responsible for January 6. Indeed, history will remember Merrick Garland’s incompetence, cowardice, and complicity in enabling Trump’s fascism. And while Democrats and Garland refused to act with the urgency of the power, we are worse off as Republicans instead advanced their Project 2025 fascist initiative to undermine American democracy, install Christian nationalism, and let billionaires transform our democracy into an oligarchy.

Today: January 6, 2026

Now on January 6, 2026, that insurrectionist has decimated our checks and balances, has full control of the Supreme Court, has bombed at least 7 nations during his first year in office, and is threatening to further invade Cuba and Greenland. Under Trump’s reign, measles has reemerged, RFK, Jr. has gutted vaccine schedules, climate justice is but a memory, civil rights are trampled upon, ICE fascists terrorize immigrant communities—or anyone Black or brown in general, the Gaza genocide perpetuates despite the so-called ceasefire, and 60% of Americans cannot make ends meet.

This is unsustainable, and it mandates we act as a collective to stand united—left and right—against this devastation of our republic. Here’s what that looks like.

The Future

Let me start with four action items each of us can accomplish in January:

Get involved with your local city council, school board, and/or county board. Attend their meetings, speak at these meetings, and understand the local issues. And where you see injustice, call it out and make your voice heard. Get behind candidates committed to justice, that reject corporate and SuperPAC money, and who have a track record of condemning horrors like genocide. I have written about and interviewed dozens. I will continue to do so, and ask you to donate to their campaigns, volunteer for their election and re-election, and share their content on social media. Run for office. If you cannot find the right candidate who is committed to justice, become the candidate committed to justice and lead by example. Young people, women, underrepresented communities — all of your voices are needed. Run. Stay actively informed on the critical issues that impact us locally, nationally, and internationally. And on that, I hope you also invest in me to provide that insight by subscribing below.

Just because we are worse off, does not mean we must remain worse off. As the late, great, James Baldwin reminds us, despair is not an option. Hopelessness is not an option. But taking action, is. What we do now determines whether we have any semblance of a functioning democracy in the future. So I close with both recognition that we have an insurmountable challenge ahead of us, and with hope in my fellow Americans to rise to that challenge.

We know what went wrong these past five years, and it began and ended with those in power failing to meet the urgency of the moment. This is a midterm year. Do not wait until November. Elect fighters in our primaries that will be unapologetic to uphold justice. Let us then act with urgency, demand accountability, and work relentlessly to form the more perfect Union we are promised. The idea of America is one in which justice overcomes tyranny, and it is not an idea I am ready or willing to discard.