As a human rights lawyer, I bring you all the latest you need know about the state of our country with detailed analysis, receipts, and information on how to protect your rights, and how you can fight back against the rise of state violence and fascism.

This week I was deeply moved by Minnesotans on the ground standing together, across religions, and from all different backgrounds. They stood united to protect their neighbors and protest ICE out of Minnesota. In my writing, I continue to call out MAGA Republicans, corporate Democrats and corporate Media for the violence they enable through their complicity, silence and lies. And despite the backlash, I will continue to march forward. Here is your weekly recap of Let’s Address This.

This week I went to Minneapolis to protest ICE out of Minnesota and demand that Delta stop deportation flights.

This Week’s Articles & Interviews

Dad Joke of the Week