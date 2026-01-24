Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
2h

What kind of regime detains five-year-olds, murders residents on camera, and operates secret detention centers where 32 people died in one year? Sounds similar to the early years of Argentina’s dirty war.

I break it all down in World Ahead 2026.

—Johan

Reply
Share
1 reply
Deb M. (MN)'s avatar
Deb M. (MN)
2h

Turning a learning lesson into a Dad Joke was brilliant! Sometimes humor sticks in the human brain better than anything else.

Sure am glad all you educators/protestors at the Minneapolis/Saint Paul airport survived 🥶🥶

Job well done!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture