As a human rights lawyer, I bring you all the latest you need know about the state of our country with detailed analysis, receipts, and information on how to protect your rights, and how you can fight back against the rise of state violence and fascism.
This week I was deeply moved by Minnesotans on the ground standing together, across religions, and from all different backgrounds. They stood united to protect their neighbors and protest ICE out of Minnesota. In my writing, I continue to call out MAGA Republicans, corporate Democrats and corporate Media for the violence they enable through their complicity, silence and lies. And despite the backlash, I will continue to march forward. Here is your weekly recap of Let’s Address This.
LISTEN: The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 206: Stop ICE & Protect Public Health with Rep. Jayapal and Nirav Shah
WATCH: Debunking Gavin Newsom and Ben Shapiro’s Outright Denial of Israel’s Genocide in Gaza
READ: I’m Heading to Minnesota to Stand in Interfaith Solidarity
WATCH: Live from Minneapolis — Protesting ICE Out of Minnesota and Delta Stop Deportation Flights
Dad Joke of the Week
What kind of regime detains five-year-olds, murders residents on camera, and operates secret detention centers where 32 people died in one year? Sounds similar to the early years of Argentina’s dirty war.
I break it all down in World Ahead 2026.
—Johan
Turning a learning lesson into a Dad Joke was brilliant! Sometimes humor sticks in the human brain better than anything else.
Sure am glad all you educators/protestors at the Minneapolis/Saint Paul airport survived 🥶🥶
Job well done!