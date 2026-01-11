Anyone with a conscience is rightly outraged at ICE’s cold blooded murder of Renee Good last week in Minneapolis. Since doing so, ICE in Minnesota has also arrested four members of Oglala Sioux Tribe. Yes—ICE is targeting Indigenous Americans for apparently violating our immigration laws. Meanwhile, ICE’s own data confirms that, for example in Chicago, 97% of the people they have detained have no criminal record whatsoever. And still worse, 2025 was the deadliest year in decades for people killed by ICE or while in ICE custody. I name them below. All of this is enough to make clear that no politician who claims to care about the American people, the US Constitution, or democracy, should support such a reckless and out of control organization.

Yet, we know that unless something changes drastically, these injustices will perpetuate because of zealous Republicans, and at least 75 complicit Corporate Democrats. In this article, I name names, because no matter which party violates these principles we hold dear, we cannot compromise on justice. It’s long past time to recognize who is standing with the American people, and who is standing with ICE fascism—and make sure we vote them out this midterm election. Let’s Address This.

The People ICE Has Killed

As you can see, 2025 was in fact among the deadliest years on record for ICE’s victims. And sadly, 2026 is on track to be even worse. Below is research largely compiled from The Guardian. I ask you to read through each incident for a better understanding of the gravity of these deaths. These were all preventable, if only ICE upheld due process of law. Their refusal to do so warrants the only conclusion I can see as inevitable—a solution I share immediately after this painful list of people killed by ICE or died in ICE custody:

23 Jan — Genry Ruiz Guillén — 29, Honduran man — Died after experiencing breathing distress; collapsed and died at a hospital in Florida

29 Jan — Serawit Gezahegn Dejene — 45, Ethiopian man — Died after reported fatigue and elevated heart rate; possible lymphoma; died at hospital in Arizona

20 Feb — Maksym Chernyak — 44, Ukrainian man — Died from brain bleeding following stroke symptoms after delayed medical response

23 Feb — Juan Alexis Tineo-Martinez — 44, Dominican man — Died after reporting leg pain; cause of death not disclosed

8 Apr — Brayan Garzón-Rayo — 27, Colombian man — Apparent suicide while detained; official cause not confirmed by ICE

16 Apr — Nhon Ngoc Nguyen — 55, Vietnamese man — Died of acute pneumonia after detention despite known cognitive decline

25 Apr — Marie Ange Blaise — 44, Haitian woman — Died after reporting chest pain and abdominal cramps; medical care allegedly denied; cause disputed

5 May — Abelardo Avellaneda Delgado — 68, Mexican man — Died during transport after becoming unresponsive with severe hypertension

7 Jun — Jesus Molina-Veya — 45, Mexican man — Found unresponsive in cell; ICE labeled death an apparent suicide

23 Jun — Johnny Noviello — 49, Canadian man — Found unresponsive; cause of death under investigation

26 Jun — Isidro Pérez — 75, Cuban man — Died at hospital after weeks in ICE custody; cause undetermined

19 Jul — Tien Xuan Phan — 55, Vietnamese man — Died after seizures and vomiting; cause under investigation

5 Aug — Chaofeng Ge — 32, Chinese man — Died by suicide four days after entering ICE custody

31 Aug — Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas — 32, Mexican man — Died after contracting COVID-19 in detention; cause under investigation

8 Sep — Oscar Rascon Duarte — 58, Mexican man — Died while receiving long-term medical care for Alzheimer’s, cancer, and hepatitis C

18 Sep — Santos Banegas Reyes — 42, Honduran man — Found not breathing in cell; preliminary cause liver failure; family disputes findings

22 Sep — Ismael Ayala-Uribe — 39, Mexican man — Died after falling ill in detention; cause under investigation

24 Sep — Norlan Guzman-Fuentes — 37, Salvadoran man — Killed when a gunman opened fire at an ICE field office

29 Sep — Miguel Ángel García Medina — 31, Mexican man — Shot while shackled in ICE transport van; died days later from gunshot wounds

29 Sep — Huabing Xie — Chinese person — Died after seizure-like episode; became unresponsive; died at hospital

4 Oct — Leo Cruz-Silva — 34, Mexican man — Apparent suicide while detained in county jail

11 Oct — Hasan Ali Moh’D Saleh — 67, Jordanian man — Died after high fever and collapse; preliminary cause cardiac arrest

23 Oct — Josué Castro Rivera — 25, Honduran man — Killed after fleeing ICE agents and being struck by traffic

23 Oct — Gabriel Garcia Aviles — 54, Mexican man — Died after sudden illness in detention; ICE claims natural causes; family disputes

25 Oct — Kai Yin Wong — 63, Chinese man — Died from complications following heart failure and pneumonia

3 Dec — Francisco Gaspar-Andrés — 48, Guatemalan man — Died from kidney and liver failure after prolonged detention and illness

5 Dec — Pete Sumalo Montejo — 72, Filipino man — Died from septic shock and pneumonia

6 Dec — Shiraz Fatehali Sachwani — 48, Pakistani man — Died of reported natural causes amid chronic illness

12 Dec — Jean Wilson Brutus — 41, Haitian man — Died one day after detention; ICE claims natural causes

14 Dec — Fouad Saeed Abdulkadir — 46, Eritrean man — Died of medical distress after seeking emergency court relief

14 Dec — Delvin Francisco Rodriguez — 39, Nicaraguan man — Died after cardiac arrest following months in detention

15 Dec — Nenko Stanev Gantchev — 56, Bulgarian man — Found unresponsive in cell; cause under investigation

31 Dec — Keith Porter — Black American Man —Killed by off duty ICE agent

A week prior to the ICE murder of Renee Good, ICE murdered Keith Porter.

And these are only the murders and deaths we know of. It also doesn’t account for the near 5000 documented cases of ICE and Border Patrol committing child sexual abuse of migrant children—as reported by The Guardian.

Here’s the bottom line. ICE isn’t here to “stop illegal immigration.” They’re here to advance white supremacy. I remind you that all people in America deserve due process of law, regardless of race, color, religion, or status. ICE fascists do not care about the Constitution, and that’s why the inevitable response is clear: Abolish ICE.

This won’t be easy, as ICE has a $70 billion budget in 2026. But it is a must. Our nation survived without ICE for more than 220 years—it will survive just fine without it. But that change will require political will. Because while we know Republicans are unanimously aligned behind ICE no matter what they do and no matter how many Americans they harass, torture, and kill, sadly, ICE has the support of at least 75 Corporate Democrats as well. And we need to talk about it.

75 Corporate Dems Praise ICE—Vote Them Out

I, and other human rights, activists long warned that we must stop the atrocities being inflicted on Palestinians. Even if you do not care about international law (which you absolutely should), you should stand up for Palestinians for no other reason than this fact: What we allow to happen ‘over there’ is what our Government will commit here at home. The dozens of people murdered with impunity in ICE custody, the hundreds of US citizens wrongfully arrested and tortured by ICE, and the thousands of children who have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of ICE, is a testament to that warning.

MAGA Republicans and Corporate Democrats have both made clear they see Palestinians as subhuman. So it is truly bizarre to watch Corporate Democrats support "Israel's right to defend itself" when the IDF shoots and kills US Citizens Jacob Flickinger, Shireen Abu Akleh, and Aysenur Ezgi—then pretend to express outrage as ICE fascists kill US Citizens Renee Good and Keith Porter. Do they think we don't see the parallels? That we don't see their cowardice and hypocrisy? It is pathetic and indefensible. And that’s why we must remain informed on which Democrats are upholding justice, and which Corporate Democrats are aligning with ICE—even as they kill our neighbors.

Last summer, these 75 Democrats voted with MAGA Republicans to “express gratitude to ICE.” These corporate Democrats then called for greater state and local collaboration with ICE fascists. Is your Democratic member of Congress on this list? If so, I provide a number and a script to help you call them and demand public retraction.

If your member of Congress is on this list, call them with the below script. The U.S. House of Representatives Switchboard is (202) 225-3121; the Senate is (202) 224-3121. Ask for your Member’s office by name. If you speak to them, or whether you are offered to leave a message, here is a sample script:

Phone Script to Call Your Democratic Member of Congress

Hello, my name is [NAME], and I’m a constituent calling from [CITY/ZIP]. I’m calling because I’m deeply disturbed that Representative [NAME] voted to praise ICE and call for greater collaboration with the agency—despite the fact that 2025 was the deadliest year in decades for people killed by ICE or while in ICE custody. This vote was not neutral. It signaled approval of an agency with a documented record of preventable deaths, medical neglect, torture, and abuse—outcomes that directly contradict Democratic values and basic human rights. I want Representative [NAME] to know that I expect them to protect due process, human dignity, and life—not legitimize an agency responsible for so much harm. I am asking Representative [NAME] to publicly reverse this position, oppose further ICE funding and expansion, support ending qualified immunity, and back real accountability—including defunding and dismantling ICE as it currently exists. I will be watching how Representative [NAME] acts going forward, and this issue will directly impact my vote. Thank you.

I also encourage you to check locally if these candidates have primary opponents this election. And if so, you now have a powerful way to use your vote to build a more just future for all people in this country. Likewise—if your member of Congress is Republican, they too voted for this absurd pro-ICE resolution. I encourage you to call them, express your displeasure, and work to vote them out of office this November.

Conclusion

ICE knows it is violating the Constitution. But arrogantly, it only believes it has an image problem. So rather than change and actually uphold the US Constitution, ICE is instead reportedly spending $100M of taxpayer money on marketing. That marketing will include at least $8M for influencers, who will get $1500 to create content to recruit more fascists to ICE.

As a reminder—while Let’s Address This has no paywall (and never will), we survive and grow on the hard earned investment of you, our readers, at $6/mo or $50/year. Meanwhile ICE, with its unlimited budget, is spitting out $1500 payouts for a single post spreading hate and disinformation. That is what we are up against, but we are ready for the information battle. I will continue to demand justice and accountability with facts and receipts, and I welcome your partnership to elevate our work. Be sure to share this article with the above script, subscribe, and join as a paying subscriber if in your budget.

Finally, at this moment the question before us is not whether ICE can be rebranded, restructured, or politely “reformed.” It is whether we are willing to confront the moral reality of an institution that has normalized death, racialized enforcement, and has constitutional disregard for our most basic promises of due process. History is unambiguous on this point: injustice does not recede on its own, and power does not relinquish itself without sustained public pressure. The choice, then, is ours. We can look away and allow these abuses to continue under the cover of bipartisan silence—or we can insist, relentlessly and collectively, that a democracy worthy of the name does not tolerate state violence against the most vulnerable. Abolishing ICE is not an act of extremism; it is an act of constitutional fidelity, human decency, and moral clarity. The only question left is whether we will rise to meet that obligation.