This week was a roller coaster. It began with me learning that 300+ paid subscribers cancelled their subscriptions to Let’s Address This—many citing my advocacy for Gaza as the reason. That followed with an overwhelming level of support, catapulting Let’s Address This to #1 Nationally in U.S. Politics. Check out the recap below and be sure to subscribe and share to continue to elevate our human rights advocacy.

This Week’s Articles & Updates

Dad Joke of the Week

If this human rights stuff doesn’t work out for me I’m going to quit and open a dinosaur themed Mexican and Thai fusion restaurant.

I’ll call it, Thairannosaurus Mex. 😅 #DadJokes