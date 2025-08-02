Critical Recap: Let's Address This
This was a roller coaster of a week, check it out, plus a new Dad Joke
This week was a roller coaster. It began with me learning that 300+ paid subscribers cancelled their subscriptions to Let’s Address This—many citing my advocacy for Gaza as the reason. That followed with an overwhelming level of support, catapulting Let’s Address This to #1 Nationally in U.S. Politics. Check out the recap below and be sure to subscribe and share to continue to elevate our human rights advocacy.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
Why 300+ Paid Subscribers Cancelled Their Support of Let’s Address This
And how I am promising to double down on speaking up for justice
Why Americans Must Speak Out Against Israel’s Genocide in Gaza
The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 181 (With Special Guest)
How YOU Made Let’s Address This the #1 Newsletter in U.S. Politics
You are proof that principles supersede profit, now let’s double down
When Israel Murders U.S. Citizens, the U.S. Government Looks Away
How many of the murdered names do you recognize?
YouTube BANNED My Interview With Palestinian Lawyer Diana Buttu
You can watch it in full at the above link
Dad Joke of the Week
If this human rights stuff doesn’t work out for me I’m going to quit and open a dinosaur themed Mexican and Thai fusion restaurant.
I’ll call it, Thairannosaurus Mex. 😅 #DadJokes
Qasim, I would love to be able to become a paid subscriber but at this point in time I'm unable to take on even a small monthly expense.
I will continue to support you verbally and by sharing and restacking your posts.
Thank you for your patience and all that you are working to achieve.
It boggles the mind to think that 300+ people are upset because of your adamant support of Palestinian rights to self-government.