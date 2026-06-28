Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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debra's avatar
debra
2h

That is because (thanks be to Allah, Yahweh, Krishna, God, the Universe and any other name PEOPLE have come up with) you are the real deal, Qasim. And, thankfully, people can still discern real from FAKE!

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
2h

I will continue to pay full price. 50 million. We need you. Gettiing the truth out there.

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