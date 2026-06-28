Dear Friends and Readers,

This week I am proud to share that because of your support, Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid surpasses 50 million reads of our human rights newsletter

That’s 50 million readers across 50 states and 174 countries. 50 million readers who could access timely, uncompromising, human rights-centered scholarship. 50 million readers who do not have to rely on for-profit corporate media. All with no paywall!

As billionaires continue to buy out media outlets, the only path through is together. We need to invest in independent voices. Therefore, My humble ask is this—if in your capacity, join as a paid subscriber. Let’s Address This

Due to your support:

🔓 Every one of our 850+ posts is free to read. No paywalls. Ever.

🤝 We have a 98.22% retention rate of subscribers. That’s virtually unheard of. It reflects the value new subscribers find in our reporting and analysis.

🏆 Let’s Address This currently ranks #60 in the entire Substack politics universe—and climbing. With your continued support, I believe we will crack the Top 10 .

We have launched two local platforms, Let’s Address Illinois and Let’s Address Texas, with several more states slotted before the end of 2026.

My asks going forward:

➡️ Upgrade to a paid subscription. We need to earn 250 more paid subscribers before the end of June. Subscription is a cup of coffee, $6 a month, or $50 a year.

➡️ Keep sharing with friends and family. We are at 197,000 subscribers right now. We are striving to exceed 200,000 subscribers before the end of June. You can gift a subscription to your family and loved ones.

Give a gift subscription

I cherish your trust. And I’m honored to build this platform with you. And 50 million reads in, you can bet we are just getting started. Let’s keep going, because we have promises to keep, and miles to go before we sleep.

Please join us as one of the 250 new paid subscribers we need before the end of June, or one of the 3000 total new subscribers we need before the end of JUne.

With peace and in gratitude,

Qasim

Founder, Let’s Address This