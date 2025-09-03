Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
12hEdited

Pritzker must fight. Mobilize his National Guard and advise the Texas National Guard they will be arrested if they step off of Federal land. They have no legal right to invade another state! Please get Pritzker to make a firm stand now, Qasim. This BS will be over with quickly with a firm, unyielding confrontation. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/uninvited-trump-escalates-conflict?r=3m1bs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heather.B's avatar
Heather.B
12hEdited

Trump DOESN’T care about “Crime“. He cares about deploying military control as practice for what is coming. He wants blue cities to explode so he can declare martial law.

His goal is a military dictator coup. He is moving towards dictatorship for America using the military this way. In a fascist dictatorship, that's the way it works. He promised to be a dictator on day one and MAGAs CHEERED 🤦‍♀️

You can’t say nobody knew what he was. The people paying attention and the people who studied history knew he was a wannabe dictator with authoritarian aspirations and a fascist plan.

By the way, where is the Congress? Where is the SCOTUS? 🤔

I REFUSE to show any tolerance or complicity by remaining silent in the fight against tyranny!

This "We the People will NOT comply with tyranny" tee is more alive than ever before 👇

https://libtees.dashery.com/products/78688428-we-the-people-will-not-comply-with-tyranny-t-shirt

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture