I hope you won’t mind that my post today is about a personal accomplishment. Given the incredible support I receive from this community, I wanted to share my joy with you.

Today, after more than 1000 miles of training, I ran the Chicago Half Marathon. It was my first time running this particular race since 2003. Back then I was 21 years old and finished 21st out of about 6,000 runners.

Running the 2003 Chicago Half Marathon

This time, 22 years later, I’m 43 and finished 31st out of about 9,000 runners.

Before the race. Focused and ready to go.

I’ve been through some significant struggles these past 7 years especially, between surviving a potentially fatal illness, both parents passing away, and moving back home to Chicago after being gone a decade—and I have been grateful to have immense family support throughout, and immense support from all of you as well.

The first mile as we chased the sunrise.

Today was a momentous win. Consider this and allow me to nerd out on numbers for a second. This was my first half marathon since 2018. In 2018 I ran the Richmond Half Marathon in 1:32:30. I figured if I could even match that (given I’m 7 years older now) it would be a huge win. Here’s how it’s gone this summer:

On June 1 I ran the Highland Park Half Marathon in 1:33:20

On Sept 6 I ran the Naperville Trails Half Marathon in 1:26:20

Today Sept 28 I ran the Chicago Half Marathon in 1:21:43

To make such major improvements in just 4 months is beyond rewarding, and it’s a reminder that sometimes, age is but a number. And even though those last few miles hurt like hell, my very last mile was my fastest of the race, closing in a smooth 6:01.

The finishing kick. Clearly the person in the hoody is in awe of me (I tell myself).

Likewise, it was hotter than expected today. I was hoping for a typical high 40s at start time, but it was already high 60s when the race started, quickly got into the 70s, and the last 5 miles it was in the 80s. That heat absolutely slowed me down, which means I know I can go even faster. And that motivation leads to what’s next.

It has been my lifelong dream to break 3 hours in the Marathon. I ran 3:03 twice in my early 20s. Now, as fate would have it, I appear to have been gifted an opportunity to achieve that dream in my 40s. Next year, I plan to train to break 3 hours in the Marathon at the ripe young age of 44, inshaAllah! Who knows if I’ll actually achieve it, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned in life, we don’t achieve what we don’t conceive. So here’s to conceiving the next level of success and giving it our best to get there.

Post race hydration, wearing my medal with pride.

Finally, a note of what kept me going especially when it got tough, my legs burned, my heart was beating out of my chest, and I wanted to give up. I smiled through the pain and reminded myself, “You’ve earned the right to be here, Qasim. You’ve earned the right to experience this pain. Because you put in the work. You made the sacrifices. You were disciplined in your diet, in your training, in your sleep, and in your mental health. And by God you better cherish these moments because who knows if you’ll have the privilege of being here again.”

Indeed, it literally took me 22 years to get back to this level, and I am beyond grateful.

We’re all going through our struggles. Remind yourself that you’ve earned the right to pursue your goals, and the struggle is the journey that makes it worthwhile. Whether it’s a 13.1 mile crucible, or working on a relationship, building a business, saving up to buy a home, or fighting for human rights for all people—the struggle for success is the journey we must embrace and cherish. That journey is as beautiful as the destination.

Thank you for all the amazing and ongoing support! Please know that I deeply cherish this community we’ve built, and I share this joy with you because you have helped make it possible. Thank you for all you are, and all you do.

Onwards to the next victory. Godspeed my friends. ❤️✊🏽