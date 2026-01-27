Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
8h

Shakrabarti is so right. The Dem Party needs a complete update. Everyone is so exhausted with the unhinged GOP VS the Go-Along-To-Get-Along Dems. I'm at my whit's end with them with few exceptions (AOC). Both parties now serve the same master--corporate money. They're intended to serve us.

Thanks for this interview, Qasim.

Reply
Share
Frances's avatar
Frances
8h

This is another great candidate being profiled so important to move ground up fighters with a vision for the future .✌️💪

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture