A Conversation With Saikat Chakrabarti, Candidate for Congress in San Francisco
A wide ranging conversation on housing, healthcare, climate, and the fight over what Democrats stand for next
In this conversation, I speak with Saikat Chakrabarti, a candidate for U.S. Congress in San Francisco in the seat long held by Nancy Pelosi. Saikat has spent the last decade working to push the Democratic Party beyond symbolism, from Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign, to launching Justice Democrats, running AOC’s first campaign, serving as her chief of staff, and helping write and launch the Green New Deal. We talk about why he entered this race early and why performative opposition is not enough in a moment of rising authoritarianism. Let’s Address This.
Conclusion
Saikat Chakrabarti is running for U.S. Congress in San Francisco, and if you live there, your vote can help shape what the Democratic Party becomes next. You can support his campaign by visiting saikat.us to volunteer, sign up for a weekday Zoom call with him, join local canvasses or phone banks, or simply help by sharing his work so more voters know about this race.
Shakrabarti is so right. The Dem Party needs a complete update. Everyone is so exhausted with the unhinged GOP VS the Go-Along-To-Get-Along Dems. I'm at my whit's end with them with few exceptions (AOC). Both parties now serve the same master--corporate money. They're intended to serve us.
Thanks for this interview, Qasim.
This is another great candidate being profiled so important to move ground up fighters with a vision for the future .✌️💪