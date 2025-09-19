This week, I celebrated my 33-year-anniversary of becoming a U.S. Citizen. After immigrating from Pakistan to the United States in March of 1987, I became a naturalized citizen on September 18, 1992.

I’ve written some heavy articles this week, and originally I planned to publish a piece today on the Trump regime erasing critical data on the dangers of white supremacy terrorism in the United States—that piece will still go live soon. But today, I want to share what this special day means for me and so many immigrants to this great nation. Let’s Address This.

10-year-old Qasim on September 18, 1992 and 43-year-old Qasim on September 18, 2025

This 33-year-anniversary is a special day in this particular climate. A climate where anti-immigrant rhetoric has reached epidemic levels. Where due process is trampled upon and denied. Where the President is literally building concentration camps to lock up immigrants. And where the Supreme Court is openly endorsing racial profiling to further enable illegal fascist ICE raids.

As I reflect, I can say with certainty that despite all these struggles, I am a proud immigrant, proudly Pakistani, and proudly American. And if nothing else, I think about my journey here and the struggles my family and I overcame to get here. These are struggles of many immigrants and new Americans, as we weave the fabric of our nation’s past, present, and future.

Growing up in the Chicagoland area in section 8 housing, surviving off food stamps, and working since I was 15, I experienced first hand for nearly a decade, the struggle that is every day for tens of millions of Americans. I've experienced the ugly side of our country—the death threats for being Muslim, the xenophobia for being an immigrant, and the hate crimes for being a Muslim immigrant of color.

Sadly, I see these threats increasing even today.

But I have never lost hope. Because I've also seen, and see, the immense love, compassion, and justice celebrated by my fellow Americans. Americans of all faiths and backgrounds. I've seen amazing teachers teach me, and now teach my children. I've seen amazing public servants selflessly sacrifice themselves for the greater good. And I've seen the kindly neighbor and stranger lend a helping hand in dire times. Indeed, where would we be without our communities to lift us up?

In these 33 years I graduated high school, then college, got married, became a parent, graduated law school, published books, helped my wife Ayesha launch her small business, spent my legal career working with countless amazing people from underrepresented and marginalized communities to fight for that more perfect union, built a platform that reaches tens of millions of people every month—and even ran for U.S. Congress.

Left: 21 year old Qasim running the Chicago Half Marathon, winning my age group. Right: 43 year old Qasim running the Naperville Trails Half Marathon, winning my age group.

What a journey, and what an honor. And truly, what better exemplification of the American dream?

It has been a remarkable 33 years, and I consider it a privilege to be an American citizen. Truth is, just about every immigrant I know feels this way. Immigrants are here not to take, but to contribute. It’s no accident that immigrants are disproportionately represented in starting new businesses, in launching companies that become Fortune 500 companies, in medicine, and in academia. It is also no coincidence that over the last 150 years since this data was kept, immigrants have always had a lower crime rate than born U.S. citizens—without exception. That means, the more immigrants in your neighborhood, the statistically safer your neighborhood is.

And while I cannot wait for the next 33 years, all said and done—we're only getting started. That's why as I see the rise of fascism in this country, my default, my nature, my instinct, is not to back down—but to double down. I have worked too hard, been afforded too many blessings, been guided by too many remarkable teachers and mentors, and been gifted too many privileges, to now cower in silence in the face of fascism.

Pakistan will always be my birth country. But America will always be my home, and despite everything, I believe our nation is worth fighting for. So no, we are not backing down. We are doubling down. We are advancing in our efforts to uphold justice for all people in this country, and in this world. And if there’s one thing I have learned, is that no one person can do this alone, but together, justice is inevitable.

Thus, I am eternally grateful to those who continue to support me, whether by engaging with my content, subscribing to this human rights newsletter, or simply by commenting and sharing. Please know that your trust and partnership is precious to me. I firmly believe that the only way through is together. That’s precisely why this community of thoughtful readers and activists means the world to me. As we navigate these difficult waters together, I feel more confident knowing none of us are going it alone. I’m reminded of an African proverb which teaches, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” My friends, let us go far, together.

Thank you all for being on this journey with me. Here’s to a past and present filled with struggle and success. Here's to a future filled with justice and unity. Here's to the next 33 years and beyond. Here's to building that more perfect Union we all deserve.

God bless you all.

Sincerely,

Qasim