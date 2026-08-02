Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Garrett Mengel's avatar
Garrett Mengel
8hEdited

At that rate it might take longer than 30 days to make 1000 miles, but that's not as important as the good you're all doing along the way. Every person you talk to helps get the word out and builds support. Every discussion matters and somewhere a mind is changed.

Children will see you - and they remember.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
8h

Robert Arnold is a national treasure.

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2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
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